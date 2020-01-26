Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Gavin Rossdale, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Gavin Rossdale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gavin Rossdale right now? On Google Trends Gavin Rossdale had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Gavin Rossdale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Gavin Rossdale has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gavin Rossdale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gavin Rossdale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Gavin Rossdale are also searching for these related terms: gwen stefani gavin rossdale, gwen stefani, blake shelton, bush, gavin rossdale kids, gavin rossdale net worth, gavin rossdale age, gwen stefani kids, gavin rossdale children, gavin rossdale wife, gwen stefani age, gavin rossdale girlfriend, gavin rossdale love remains the same, bush band, gwen stefani ex, gavin degraw, gavin rossdale gay and how old is gwen stefani.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gavin Rossdale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones