Hello! I have found some interesting information on Bradley Cooper, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally am a big fan of Bradley Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bradley Cooper right now? On Google Trends Bradley Cooper had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Bradley Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.1. so by that measure, Bradley Cooper has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Bradley Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bradley Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Bradley Cooper are also searching for these related terms: gaga, bradley cooper gaga, lady gaga, bradley cooper lady gaga, star is born, bradley cooper star is born, lady gaga and bradley cooper, bradley cooper a star is born, bradley cooper irina, a star is born, bradley cooper movie, irina shayk, bradley cooper irina shayk, film bradley cooper, bradley cooper film, bradley cooper movies, bradley cooper shallow, shallow, bradley cooper 2019, lady gaga a bradley cooper, brad pitt, bradley cooper brad pitt, lady gaga shallow, lady gaga bradley cooper shallow and bradley cooper wife.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bradley Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones