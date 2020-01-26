What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Hugh Jackman, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hugh Jackman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Jackman right now? On Google Trends Hugh Jackman had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Hugh Jackman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.6. so by that measure, Hugh Jackman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Jackman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Jackman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Jackman are also searching for these related terms: wolverine hugh jackman, wolverine, hugh jackman movie, hugh jackman movies, hugh jackman wife, ryan reynolds hugh jackman, hugh jackman greatest showman, ryan reynolds, greatest showman, hugh jackman film, film hugh jackman, hugh jackman 2019, the greatest showman, x men hugh jackman, hugh jackman the greatest showman, x men, hugh jackman age, hugh jackman height, hugh jackman logan, logan, hugh jackman music man, jake gyllenhaal, hugh jackman jake gyllenhaal, hugh jackman instagram and hugh grant.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Jackman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones