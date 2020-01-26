What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Mischa Barton, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mischa Barton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mischa Barton right now? On Google Trends Mischa Barton had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 66 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Mischa Barton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.2. so by that measure, Mischa Barton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mischa Barton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mischa Barton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Mischa Barton are also searching for these related terms: mischa barton 2019, the oc, mischa barton the oc, rachel bilson, mischa barton the hills, mischa barton instagram, ben mckenzie, adam brody, marissa cooper, mischa barton oggi, mischa barton sixth sense, mischa barton weight gain, misha barton and the oc cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mischa Barton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones