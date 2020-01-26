Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kate Upton, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kate Upton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Upton right now? On Google Trends Kate Upton had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Kate Upton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.4. so by that measure, Kate Upton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Upton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Upton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Upton are also searching for these related terms: verlander, justin verlander kate upton, kate upton hot, justin verlander, sexy kate upton, kate upton 2019, kate upton net worth, kate upton boobs, alexandra daddario, kate upton baby, kate upton movie, kate upton instagram, kate upton bikini, kate upton sports illustrated, kate upton leaked, kate upton reddit, kate upton photos, kate upton age, kate hudson, kate upton movies, astros, jennifer lawrence, verlander wife, kate upton cat daddy and kate upton astros.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Upton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones