Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Maria Sharapova, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Maria Sharapova, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maria Sharapova right now? On Google Trends Maria Sharapova had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Maria Sharapova’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.7. so by that measure, Maria Sharapova is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Maria Sharapova never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maria Sharapova has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Maria Sharapova are also searching for these related terms: serena williams, maria sharapova instagram, santosh yadav, australian open, maria sharapova 2019, maria sharapova class 9, maria sharapova hot, maria sharapova height, maria sharapova boyfriend, rafael nadal, maria sharapova twitter, maria sharapova net worth, maria sharapova news, roger federer, novak djokovic, australian open 2020, maria sharapova husband, maria sharapova bikini, maria sharapova age, venus williams, simona halep, grigor dimitrov, naomi osaka, caroline wozniacki and eugenie bouchard.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maria Sharapova, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones