Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally really like Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.0. so by that measure, Jason Mraz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: jason mraz lyrics, jason mraz lucky, jason mraz songs, im yours jason mraz, im yours, jason mraz chords, jason mraz song, jason mraz have it all, lirik jason mraz, jason mraz lucky lyrics, jason mraz ukulele, jason mraz 93 million miles, jason mraz tour, have it all jason mraz lyrics, youtube jason mraz, jason mraz love someone, you and i jason mraz, remedy jason mraz, ed sheeran, lirik lagu jason mraz, lucky jason mraz letra, colbie caillat, jason mraz butterfly, bruno mars and jason mraz im yours lyrics.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones