What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Vanessa Hudgens, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Vanessa Hudgens, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vanessa Hudgens right now? On Google Trends Vanessa Hudgens had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vanessa Hudgens’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.6. so by that measure, Vanessa Hudgens is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vanessa Hudgens never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vanessa Hudgens has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Vanessa Hudgens are also searching for these related terms: vanessa hudgens austin, austin butler, vanessa hudgens austin butler, vanessa hudgens and, zac efron, zac efron vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens and austin, vanessa hudgens and austin butler, vanessa hudgens christmas, high school, vanessa hudgens high school musical, high school musical, vanessa hudgens movie, vanessa hudgens knight before christmas, knight before christmas, zac efron and vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens 2019, vanessa hudgens movies, vanessa hudgens age, netflix vanessa hudgens, the knight before christmas vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens instagram, vanessa hudgens boyfriend, the knight before christmas and vanessa hudgens break up.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vanessa Hudgens, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones