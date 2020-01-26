What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Bruno Mars, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Bruno Mars, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bruno Mars right now? On Google Trends Bruno Mars had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 61 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 77 four days ago, 76 three days ago, 76 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Bruno Mars’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 67.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.0. so by that measure, Bruno Mars has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Bruno Mars never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bruno Mars has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Bruno Mars are also searching for these related terms: bruno mars lyrics, bruno mars songs, bruno mars song, just the way you are, bruno mars the way you are, just the way you are bruno mars, grenade, grenade bruno mars, bruno mars grenade, when i was your man, when i was your man bruno mars, count on me, count me bruno mars, count on me bruno mars, bruno mars 2020, youtube bruno mars, bruno mars funk, bruno mars marry you, bruno mars 2019, uptown funk, uptown funk bruno mars, lazy song bruno mars, lagu bruno mars, bruno mars 24k and bruno mars cardi b.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bruno Mars, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones