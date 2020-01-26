What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kelly Ripa, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kelly Ripa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Ripa right now? On Google Trends Kelly Ripa had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 85 four days ago, 95 three days ago, 95 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 77. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Kelly Ripa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.9. so by that measure, Kelly Ripa has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Ripa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Ripa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Ripa are also searching for these related terms: kelly ripa instagram, ryan seacrest, ryan seacrest kelly ripa, kelly ripa kids, kelly ripa net worth, kelly ripa husband, kelly ripa mark consuelos, kelly and ryan, mark consuelos, kelly ripa age, kelly ripa show, kelly ripa daughter, lola consuelos, how old is kelly ripa, kelly ripa family, kelly ripa son, michael strahan, kelly ripa and mark consuelos, kelly ripa salary, who is kelly ripa, regis philbin, kelly ripa height, kelly ripa home, kelly ripa bikini and kelly ripa and husband.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Ripa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones