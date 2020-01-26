Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Catherine Zeta-Jones, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Catherine Zeta-Jones right now? On Google Trends Catherine Zeta-Jones had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Catherine Zeta-Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.3. so by that measure, Catherine Zeta-Jones has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Catherine Zeta-Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Catherine Zeta-Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Catherine Zeta-Jones are also searching for these related terms: michael douglas, zorro, kirk douglas, catherine zeta jones, catherine zeta-jones age, how old is catherine zeta-jones, salma hayek, antonio banderas, sean connery, oceans 12, zorro movie, michael douglas age, cameron douglas, entrapment, renee zellweger, the terminal, catherine zeta-jones edad, the mask of zorro, jennifer aniston, how old is michael douglas and chicago film.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Catherine Zeta-Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones