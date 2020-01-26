Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Alexander Ludwig, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally really like Alexander Ludwig, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexander Ludwig right now? On Google Trends Alexander Ludwig had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 65 six days ago, 78 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 83 three days ago, 83 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alexander Ludwig’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.3. so by that measure, Alexander Ludwig is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexander Ludwig never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexander Ludwig has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Alexander Ludwig are also searching for these related terms: vikings, vikings alexander ludwig, bjorn, alexander ludwig hunger games, bad boys, travis fimmel, vikings bjorn, bjorn ironside, alexander ludwig instagram, vikings cast, alexander ludwig girlfriend, alexander ludwig height, bjorn actor, katheryn winnick, vikingos, charles melton, bad boys 3, gustaf skarsgård, cato hunger games, alexander ludwig net worth, vikings season 6, bad boys for life, björn eisenseite, ragnar lothbrok and ragga ragnars.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexander Ludwig, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones