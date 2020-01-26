Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally am a big fan of Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.1. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: netflix paul rudd, look at us, friends, paul rudd friends, paul rudd movies, look at us paul rudd, paul rudd wife, paul rudd age, living with yourself, paul rudd meme, paul rudd living with yourself, paul rudd ant man, ant man paul rudd, ant man, jennifer aniston paul rudd, jennifer aniston, hot ones paul rudd, paul rudd clueless, clueless paul rudd, aisling bea, paul rudd 2019, paul rudd net worth, paul rudd aisling, paul rudd show and aisling bea paul rudd.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones