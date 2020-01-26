Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on David Letterman, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with David Letterman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Letterman right now? On Google Trends David Letterman had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare David Letterman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.9. so by that measure, David Letterman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Letterman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Letterman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for David Letterman are also searching for these related terms: david letterman show, srk david letterman, david letterman shahrukh, shahrukh khan david letterman, shahrukh khan, david letterman net worth, shah rukh khan, david letterman shah rukh khan, david letterman netflix, the david letterman show, david letterman my next guest, my next guest with david letterman, my next guest, joaquin phoenix, joaquin phoenix david letterman, late show with david letterman, late night david letterman, david letterman wife, jay leno, david letterman john witherspoon, david letterman with shahrukh khan, srk david letterman episode, johnny carson, david letterman son and david letterman fired.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Letterman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones