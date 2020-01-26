What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Maggie Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have always appreciated Maggie Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maggie Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Maggie Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Maggie Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.6. so by that measure, Maggie Gyllenhaal has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maggie Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maggie Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Maggie Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal, dark knight, maggie and jake gyllenhaal, the deuce, secretary, the dark knight, maggie gyllenhaal movies, maggie gyllenhaal the deuce, peter sarsgaard, nanny mcphee, katie holmes, the secretary, batman begins, maggie gyllenhaal husband, donnie darko, batman dark knight, jake gyllenhaal sister, white house down, emma thompson, james spader, joaquin phoenix, martin sheen and channing tatum.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maggie Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones