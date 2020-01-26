Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Alex Rodriguez, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Alex Rodriguez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alex Rodriguez right now? On Google Trends Alex Rodriguez had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 77 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Alex Rodriguez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.9. so by that measure, Alex Rodriguez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alex Rodriguez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alex Rodriguez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Alex Rodriguez are also searching for these related terms: jennifer lopez alex rodriguez, jennifer lopez, alex rodriguez worth, alex rodriguez net worth, jlo, jlo alex rodriguez, jennifer lopez net worth, alex rodriguez age, jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez, derek jeter, alex rodriguez wife, alex rodriguez show, alex rodriguez instagram, arod, marc anthony, back in the game, back in the game alex rodriguez, alex gonzalez, blanca rodriguez, alex rodriguez net worth 2019, j lo, alex rodriguez stats, how old is alex rodriguez, jlo net worth and ryan lochte.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alex Rodriguez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones