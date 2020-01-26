What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Chace Crawford, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have always appreciated Chace Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chace Crawford right now? On Google Trends Chace Crawford had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 90 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Chace Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.4. so by that measure, Chace Crawford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chace Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chace Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Chace Crawford are also searching for these related terms: gossip girl, chace crawford gossip girl, ed westwick, nate archibald, the boys, chace crawford the boys, chace crawford girlfriend, chace crawford wife, nate gossip girl, chace crawford 2019, leighton meester, blake lively, penn badgley, chase crawford, taylor momsen, chace crawford instagram, chace crawford lip, gossip girl cast, chace crawford bulge, the deep the boys, nate archibald actor, is chace crawford gay, the boys cast and chace crawford glee.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chace Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones