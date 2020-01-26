Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Harrison Ford, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally am a big fan of Harrison Ford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harrison Ford right now? On Google Trends Harrison Ford had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 71 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Harrison Ford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.7. so by that measure, Harrison Ford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harrison Ford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harrison Ford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Harrison Ford are also searching for these related terms: star wars harrison ford, star wars, harrison ford movies, harrison ford movie, carrie fisher harrison ford, carrie fisher, indiana jones harrison ford, mark hamill, indiana jones, harrison ford film, solo, harrison ford age, han solo, harrison ford han solo, harrison ford rise of skywalker, harrison ford 2019, rise of skywalker, harrison ford net worth, how old harrison ford, harrison ford young, harrison ford calista flockhart, tom ford, harrison ford in star wars, harrison ford wife and sean connery.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harrison Ford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones