What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Megan Fox, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally really like Megan Fox, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Megan Fox right now? On Google Trends Megan Fox had a popularity ranking of 99 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 64 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 93 four days ago, 85 three days ago, 85 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 99. If we compare Megan Fox’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.5. so by that measure, Megan Fox is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Megan Fox never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Megan Fox has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Megan Fox are also searching for these related terms: transformers megan fox, transformers, megan fox 2019, megan fox thumbs, megan fox movie, meghan fox, megan fox body, megan fox movies, brian austin green, megan fox hot, megan fox brian austin green, sexy megan fox, angelina jolie, megan fox age, megan fox instagram, megan fox jennifer, megan fox thumb, meghan markle, megan fox news, megan fox kids, scarlett johansson, megan kelly, megan fox before, megan fox net worth and megan fox husband.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Megan Fox, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones