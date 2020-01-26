What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 84. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.6. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, mariska hargitay jayne mansfield, jayne mansfield, law and order svu, peter hermann, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay kids, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay instagram, mariska hargitay 2019, law and order cast, svu cast, olivia benson, mariska hargitay age, who is mariska hargitay, mariska hargitay young, mariska hargitay family, la ley y el orden, law and order svu cast, mariska hargitay children, mariska hargitay parents and kelli giddish.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones