Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cindy Crawford, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally am a big fan of Cindy Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cindy Crawford right now? On Google Trends Cindy Crawford had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Cindy Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.3. so by that measure, Cindy Crawford has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Cindy Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cindy Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Cindy Crawford are also searching for these related terms: kaia gerber, cindy crawford daughter, cindy crawford young, cindy crawford instagram, cindy crawford pete davidson, richard gere, cindy crawford richard gere, pete davidson, cindy crawford age, cindy crawford 2019, rande gerber, claudia schiffer, cindy crawford home, jumanji, rooms to go, cindy crawford furniture, cindy crawford sectional, rooms to go cindy crawford, cindy crawford meaningful beauty, naomi campbell, cindy crawford height, cindy crawford net worth, how old is cindy crawford, julia roberts and richard gere and cindy crawford.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cindy Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones