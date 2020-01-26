Hello! I have found some fun facts on Josh Hartnett, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally really like Josh Hartnett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Hartnett right now? On Google Trends Josh Hartnett had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Josh Hartnett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.2. so by that measure, Josh Hartnett has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Hartnett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Hartnett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Hartnett are also searching for these related terms: josh hartnett pearl harbor, pearl harbor, josh hartnett 2019, josh hartnett movies, josh hartnett young, ben affleck, penny dreadful, josh hart, josh hartnett wife, pearl harbor movie, pearl harbor film, kate beckinsale, 40 days and 40 nights, scarlett johansson, black hawk down, what happened to josh hartnett, josh hartnett instagram, ashton kutcher, tommy lee jones, 30 days of night, black hawk down cast and lucky number slevin.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Hartnett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones