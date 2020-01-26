What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 11. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.7. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth banks movies, hunger games, elizabeth banks hunger games, elizabeth banks husband, elizabeth banks pitch perfect, pitch perfect, naomi scott, charlies angels, kristen stewart, elizabeth banks net worth, elizabeth banks charlies angels, kylie minogue, elizabeth banks spiderman, graham norton, spiderman, elizabeth banks modern family, ella balinska, graham norton elizabeth banks, modern family, elizabeth banks feet, fred claus, imdb elizabeth banks, actress elizabeth banks, elizabeth banks instagram and lewis hamilton.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones