What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Jennifer Aniston, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jennifer Aniston, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Aniston right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Aniston had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jennifer Aniston’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.8. so by that measure, Jennifer Aniston is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Aniston never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Aniston has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Aniston are also searching for these related terms: jennifer aniston brad pitt, brad pitt, brad pitt jennifer, brad and jennifer aniston, brad pitt and jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston friends, friends, jennifer aniston 2020, jennifer aniston show, reese witherspoon, jennifer aniston 2019, jennifer aniston reese witherspoon, jennifer aniston age, jennifer aniston movies, instagram jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston movie, angelina jolie, jennifer aniston morning show, morning show, jennifer aniston sag, jennifer aniston awards, jennifer aniston adam sandler, adam sandler jennifer aniston, adam sandler and courteney cox.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Aniston, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones