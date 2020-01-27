What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Amanda Bynes, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amanda Bynes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amanda Bynes right now? On Google Trends Amanda Bynes had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Amanda Bynes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.8. so by that measure, Amanda Bynes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amanda Bynes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amanda Bynes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Amanda Bynes are also searching for these related terms: amanda bynes 2019, amanda bynes tattoo, amanda bynes face tattoo, amanda bynes now, amanda bynes movies, amanda bynes show, amanda bynes instagram, amanda bynes net worth, lindsay lohan, what a girl wants, amanda bynes age, amanda bynes what a girl wants, amanda bynes 2020, amanda bynes fat, hairspray, big fat liar, shes the man, channing tatum, dan schneider, amanda bynes hairspray, amanda bynes tweets, amanda seyfried, amanda bynes twitter, britney spears and hilary duff.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amanda Bynes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones