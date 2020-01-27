Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Amber Rose, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Amber Rose, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Rose right now? On Google Trends Amber Rose had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Amber Rose’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.2. so by that measure, Amber Rose has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Rose never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Rose has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Rose are also searching for these related terms: amber rose gill, amber rose instagram, kanye amber rose, amber rose revah, wiz khalifa amber rose, wiz khalifa, amber rose baby, amber rose kanye west, blac chyna, amber heard, kanye west, amber rose net worth, punisher, amber rose age, kim kardashian, amber rose son, amber rose ig, ruby rose, 21 savage, who is amber rose, lily rose depp, amber rose boyfriend, alexander edwards, kylie jenner and the punisher.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Rose, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones