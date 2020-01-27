Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Keanu Reeves, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have always appreciated Keanu Reeves, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keanu Reeves right now? On Google Trends Keanu Reeves had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 10. If we compare Keanu Reeves’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.5. so by that measure, Keanu Reeves has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keanu Reeves never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keanu Reeves has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Keanu Reeves are also searching for these related terms: keanu reeves girlfriend, alexandra keanu reeves, alexandra grant keanu reeves, alexandra grant, keanu reeves movies, keanu reeves 2019, keanu reeves movie, john wick, keanu reeves john wick, keanu reeves age, alexandra grant keanu reeves girlfriend, keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra, keanu reeves matrix, matrix, keanu reeves wife, keanu reeves film, keanu reeves jennifer syme, jennifer syme, keanu reeves novia, keanu reeves meme, keanu reeves net worth, keanu reeves girlfriend 2019, keanu reeves girlfriend age, sandra bullock and keanu reeves netflix.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keanu Reeves, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones