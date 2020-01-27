What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Chad Michael Murray, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Chad Michael Murray, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chad Michael Murray right now? On Google Trends Chad Michael Murray had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Chad Michael Murray’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.8. so by that measure, Chad Michael Murray has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chad Michael Murray never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chad Michael Murray has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Chad Michael Murray are also searching for these related terms: riverdale, chad michael murray riverdale, one tree hill, sophia bush chad michael murray, sophia bush, chad michael murray hallmark, cinderella story, chad michael murray movies, sarah roemer, chad michael murray 2019, chad michael murray wife, chad michael murray gilmore girls, hilary duff, gilmore girls, james lafferty, hilarie burton, chad michael murray and sophia bush, chad michael murray freaky friday, a cinderella story, freaky friday, chad michael murray hallmark movie, chad michael murray age, chad michael murray young, write before christmas and chad michael murray christmas movie.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chad Michael Murray, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones