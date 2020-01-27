Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jimmy Fallon, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jimmy Fallon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jimmy Fallon right now? On Google Trends Jimmy Fallon had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 61 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 78 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Jimmy Fallon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.9. so by that measure, Jimmy Fallon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jimmy Fallon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jimmy Fallon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jimmy Fallon are also searching for these related terms: jimmy fallon show, jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon tonight, tonight show jimmy fallon, tonight show, jimmy fallon tickets, the jimmy fallon show, jimmy fallon wife, jimmy fallon youtube, snl, snl jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon snl, the tonight show, jimmy fallon net worth, kristen bell jimmy fallon, kristen bell, justin timberlake jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon late night, jimmy fallon trump, joaquin phoenix jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon austin, justin timberlake, joaquin phoenix and jimmy fallon show tickets.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jimmy Fallon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones