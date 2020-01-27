What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jonas Brothers, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally am a big fan of Jonas Brothers, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonas Brothers right now? On Google Trends Jonas Brothers had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Jonas Brothers’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.1. so by that measure, Jonas Brothers is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonas Brothers never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonas Brothers has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Jonas Brothers are also searching for these related terms: the jonas brothers, jonas brothers lyrics, human jonas brothers, jonas brothers only human, only human, jonas brothers tour, nick jonas brothers, sucker, jonas brothers sucker, nick jonas, jonas brothers song, jonas brothers 2019, jonas brothers songs, human jonas brothers lyrics, only human lyrics jonas brothers, are the jonas brothers brothers, only human lyrics, only human jonas brothers lyrics, jonas brothers christmas, joe jonas, jonas brothers concert, jonas brothers wives, kevin jonas, kevin jonas brothers and jonas brother.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonas Brothers, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones