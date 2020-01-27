Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on John Travolta, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like John Travolta, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Travolta right now? On Google Trends John Travolta had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare John Travolta’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.4. so by that measure, John Travolta has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Travolta never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Travolta has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for John Travolta are also searching for these related terms: grease john travolta, grease, olivia, john travolta movie, olivia newton john travolta, travolta newton john, olivia newton john john travolta, olivia newton john, olivia newton, john travolta movies, is john travolta, john travolta film, john travolta 2019, pulp fiction john travolta, pulp fiction, jamie lee curtis john travolta, jamie lee curtis, john travolta house, john travolta gif, john travolta net worth, john travolta age, how old john travolta, meme john travolta, john travolta dance and john travolta gay.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Travolta, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones