What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Debra Messing, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Debra Messing, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Debra Messing right now? On Google Trends Debra Messing had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Debra Messing’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.5. so by that measure, Debra Messing has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Debra Messing never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Debra Messing has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Debra Messing are also searching for these related terms: will and grace, debra messing megan mullally, megan mullally, debra messing pregnant, is debra messing pregnant, megan mullally and debra messing, debra messing age, how old is debra messing, debra messing feud megan, will and grace cast, eric mccormack, debra messing instagram, debra messing hot, sean hayes, debra messing children, debra messing husband, debra messing twitter, wedding date, debra messing and meghan feud, debra messing lucille ball, debra messing pregnancy, debra messing plastic surgery, debra winger, people and grace adler.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Debra Messing, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones