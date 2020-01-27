Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Paul Wesley, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally really like Paul Wesley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Wesley right now? On Google Trends Paul Wesley had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 79 five days ago, 74 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Paul Wesley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.5. so by that measure, Paul Wesley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Wesley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Wesley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Wesley are also searching for these related terms: ian somerhalder, vampire diaries, nina dobrev, nina dobrev paul wesley, paul wesley wife, the vampire diaries, stefan salvatore, phoebe tonkin, ian somerhalder and paul wesley, ines de ramon, tell me a story, nina dobrev and paul wesley, vampire diaries cast, torrey devitto, paul wesley age, stefan vampire diaries, paul wesley 2019, ian somerhalder wife, nikki reed, phoebe tonkin and paul wesley, damon salvatore, paul wesley girlfriend, paul wesley instagram, paul walker and how old is paul wesley.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Wesley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones