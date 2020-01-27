Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally am a big fan of Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.9. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: chicago pd sophia bush, chicago pd, this is us, one tree hill, chad michael murray, chicago pd cast, sophia bush 2019, hilarie burton, sophia bush dating, sophia bush and chad michael murray, sophia bush instagram, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, jesse lee soffer, who is sophia bush, marina squerciati, james lafferty, bethany joy lenz, one tree hill cast, chicago fire, sophia bush imdb, sarah roemer, sofia bush, jason beghe, sophia bush boyfriend and lindsay chicago pd.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones