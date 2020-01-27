Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on January Jones, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally am a big fan of January Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is January Jones right now? On Google Trends January Jones had a popularity ranking of 84 ten days ago, 70 nine days ago, 78 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare January Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.6. so by that measure, January Jones is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that January Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how January Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for January Jones are also searching for these related terms: spinning out, january jones spinning out, mad men january jones, mad men, love actually, dow jones, january jones love actually, january jones son, kaya scodelario, jon hamm, january jones instagram, nick viall, nick viall january jones, january jones politician, christina hendricks, mad men cast, who is january jones, january jones feet, january jones hot, january jones the politician, anger management, january jones boyfriend, the politician, betty draper and january jones age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding January Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones