Hello! I have found some fun facts on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have always appreciated Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.7. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: matt bomer white collar, white collar, matt bomer henry cavill, henry cavill, matt bomer husband, matt bomer gay, magic mike, matt bomer simon halls, matt bomer american horror story, matt bomer instagram, superman, matt bomer superman, the sinner, neal caffrey, will and grace, witcher, the witcher, matt bomer ahs, matt bomer movies, matt bomer height, suits, henry cavill gay, cooper anderson glee, white collar cast and matt bomer and henry cavill.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones