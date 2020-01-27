What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jared Leto, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally am a big fan of Jared Leto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jared Leto right now? On Google Trends Jared Leto had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jared Leto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.8. so by that measure, Jared Leto has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jared Leto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jared Leto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jared Leto are also searching for these related terms: joker, joker jared leto, jared leto morbius, morbius, jared leto movie, joaquin phoenix, suicide squad, jared leto joaquin phoenix, the joker jared leto, the joker, heath ledger, jared leto young, jared leto movies, jared leto 2019, jared leto film, jared leto coringa, suicide squad joker, coringa, joker movie, jared leto instagram, joaquin phoenix joker, 30 seconds to mars, jared leto joker movie, batman and heath ledger joker.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jared Leto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones