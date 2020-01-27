Hello! I have found some fun facts on Prince Harry, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally am a big fan of Prince Harry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Prince Harry right now? On Google Trends Prince Harry had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 70 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare Prince Harry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.6. so by that measure, Prince Harry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Prince Harry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Prince Harry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Prince Harry are also searching for these related terms: harry meghan, meghan prince harry, meghan, markle, prince harry meghan meghan markle, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle, meghan and prince harry, harry and meghan, prince harry prince william, prince william harry, prince william, news prince harry, meghan markle and prince harry, harry potter, royal family, queen, half blood prince, harry potter half blood prince, prince charles, prince william and harry, prince harry and prince william, prince harry meghan markle royal, prince harry leaving royal family and harry potter and half blood prince.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Prince Harry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones