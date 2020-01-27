Hello! I have found some fun facts on Lily Allen, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Lily Allen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lily Allen right now? On Google Trends Lily Allen had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Lily Allen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.3. so by that measure, Lily Allen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lily Allen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lily Allen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Lily Allen are also searching for these related terms: david harbour, david harbour lily allen, somewhere only we know, somewhere only we know lily allen, lily allen fuck you, fuck you lily allen, smile lily allen, smile, not fair lily allen, alfie lily allen, alfie allen, lilly allen, lily james, lily allen songs, lily allen twitter, lily allen 2019, lily allen smile lyrics, smile lyrics, somewhere only we know lyrics lily allen, lily allen somewhere only we know lyrics, lily allen age, lily allen and david harbour, somewhere only we know lyrics, stranger things and the fear lily allen.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lily Allen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones