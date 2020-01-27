Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Tara Reid, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have always appreciated Tara Reid, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tara Reid right now? On Google Trends Tara Reid had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Tara Reid’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.4. so by that measure, Tara Reid has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tara Reid never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tara Reid has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Tara Reid are also searching for these related terms: tara reid american pie, tara reid today, american pie, tara reid tom brady, tara reid 2019, tara reid imdb, tara reid now, nasa space shuttle, earth day, nascar, tara reid young, american idol, tara reid net worth, tara reid the boys, tara reid scrubs, sharknado, nfl draft, tito ortiz, walmart, tara reid instagram, tara reid boob job, the big lebowski, box jellyfish, tara reid plastic surgery and m.i.a..

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tara Reid, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones