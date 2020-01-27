Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Maria Menounos, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Maria Menounos, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maria Menounos right now? On Google Trends Maria Menounos had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 3 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 1 seven days ago, 3 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 3. If we compare Maria Menounos’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.2. so by that measure, Maria Menounos has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maria Menounos never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maria Menounos has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Maria Menounos are also searching for these related terms: maria menounos husband, maria menounos laugh, maria menounos bikini, maria menounos wwe, maria menounos hot, maria menounos age, fox new years eve 2020, steve harvey new years 2020, maria munoz and maria menounos baby.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maria Menounos, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones