Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Quentin Tarantino, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally am a big fan of Quentin Tarantino, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Quentin Tarantino right now? On Google Trends Quentin Tarantino had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Quentin Tarantino’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.8. so by that measure, Quentin Tarantino is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Quentin Tarantino never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Quentin Tarantino has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Quentin Tarantino are also searching for these related terms: tarantino movies, quentin tarantino movies, hollywood quentin tarantino, once upon a time, quentin tarantino movie, quentin tarantino once upon a time in hollywood, once upon a time in hollywood, film quentin tarantino, is quentin tarantino, quentin tarantino wife, films quentin tarantino, pulp fiction, quentin tarantino 2019, quentin tarantino net worth, brad pitt, brad pitt quentin tarantino, quentin tarantino filme, kill bill, django, golden globes, leonardo dicaprio, scorsese, quentin tarantino golden globes, martin scorsese and filmes quentin tarantino.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Quentin Tarantino, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones