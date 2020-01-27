Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally really like Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.9. so by that measure, Jonah Hill has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, seth rogen, jonah hill seth rogen, jonah hill superbad, superbad, jonah hill 2019, jonah hill sister, beanie feldstein jonah hill, beanie feldstein, jonah hill wolf of wall street, wolf of wall street, jonah hill net worth, james franco, jonah hill netflix, jonah hill gif, jonah hill james franco, leonardo dicaprio jonah hill, jonah hill war dogs, jonah hill 21 jump street, 21 jump street, war dogs, film jonah hill, michael cera jonah hill and channing tatum.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones