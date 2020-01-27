Hello! I have found some interesting information on Lucy Hale, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have always appreciated Lucy Hale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lucy Hale right now? On Google Trends Lucy Hale had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 2 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 1 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 2. If we compare Lucy Hale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 1.8. so by that measure, Lucy Hale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lucy Hale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lucy Hale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Lucy Hale are also searching for these related terms: lucy hale new years, pretty little liars, lucy hale pretty little liars, who is lucy hale, ashley benson, post malone, ryan seacrest, lucy hale 2019, lucy hale movies, lucy hale age, pll, shay mitchell, paula abdul, troian bellisario, lucy hale eyes, lucy hale hair, lucy hale instagram, jenny mccarthy, wizards of waverly place, lucy hale cinderella story, ian harding, lucy hale height, bts, lucy hale boyfriend and lucy hale nye.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lucy Hale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones