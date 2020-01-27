What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Martha Stewart, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have always appreciated Martha Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martha Stewart right now? On Google Trends Martha Stewart had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Martha Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.2. so by that measure, Martha Stewart has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Martha Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martha Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Martha Stewart are also searching for these related terms: martha stewart christmas, martha stewart cookies, martha stewart turkey, martha stewart recipes, martha stewart jail, martha stewart snoop dogg, snoop dogg, martha stewart living, martha stewart prison, martha stewart home, martha stewart tree, snoop and martha stewart, macys, martha stewart roast, macys martha stewart, martha stewart net worth, martha stewart collection, martha stewart christmas tree, snoop dogg and martha stewart, martha stewart thanksgiving, martha stewart kitchen, martha stewart show, martha stewart cooking, martha stewart turkey recipe and pancakes martha stewart.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martha Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones