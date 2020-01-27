Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Ariana Grande, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally am a big fan of Ariana Grande, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariana Grande right now? On Google Trends Ariana Grande had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 79 seven days ago, 83 six days ago, 75 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Ariana Grande’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.9. so by that measure, Ariana Grande is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariana Grande never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariana Grande has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Ariana Grande are also searching for these related terms: ariana grande lyrics, is ariana grande, perfume ariana grande, ariana grande 2019, ariana grande songs, ariana grande boyfriend, 7 rings ariana grande, ariana grande tour, ariana grande christmas, 7 rings, selena gomez, ariana grande age, ariana grande instagram, billie eilish, victorious, ariana grande hair, ariana grande victorious, mac miller, ariana grande mac miller, taylor swift, ariana grande net worth, ariana grande concert, ariana grande cat, thank u next and ariana grande thank u next.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariana Grande, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones