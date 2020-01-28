Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jason Aldean, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally really like Jason Aldean, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Aldean right now? On Google Trends Jason Aldean had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Jason Aldean’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.4. so by that measure, Jason Aldean is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Aldean never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Aldean has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Aldean are also searching for these related terms: jason aldean tour, jason aldean lyrics, jason aldean songs, jason aldean 2020, jason aldean concert, we back jason aldean, jason aldean tour 2020, jason aldean wife, jason aldean tickets, jason aldean got what i got, jason aldean i got what i got, luke bryan, brittany aldean, jason aldean nashville, jason aldean bar, jason aldean vegas, morgan wallen, jason aldean instagram, morgan wallen jason aldean, you make it easy jason aldean, jason aldean girl like you, girl like you, luke combs, jason aldean why and jason aldean rearview town.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Aldean, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones