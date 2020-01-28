Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Nicki Minaj, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally really like Nicki Minaj, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicki Minaj right now? On Google Trends Nicki Minaj had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 76. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Nicki Minaj’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.6. so by that measure, Nicki Minaj has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicki Minaj never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicki Minaj has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Nicki Minaj are also searching for these related terms: nicki minaj lyrics, nicki minaj cardi b, cardi b, nicki minaj song, nicki minaj songs, nicki minaj 2019, tusa, nicki minaj tusa, nicki minaj net worth, nicki minaj anaconda, karol g, nicki minaj husband, ariana grande, ariana grande nicki minaj, anaconda, nicki minaj karol g, nicki minaj age, beyonce nicki minaj, rihanna, instagram nicki minaj, beyonce, nicki minaj ass, kenneth petty, drake nicki minaj and lil wayne.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicki Minaj, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones