What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Bruno Mars, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have always appreciated Bruno Mars, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bruno Mars right now? On Google Trends Bruno Mars had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 74 seven days ago, 78 six days ago, 71 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Bruno Mars’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.5. so by that measure, Bruno Mars is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bruno Mars never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bruno Mars has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Bruno Mars are also searching for these related terms: bruno mars lyrics, bruno mars songs, bruno mars song, bruno mars the way you are, bruno mars just the way you are, just the way you are, letra bruno mars, bruno mars grenade, count on me bruno mars, when i was your man, grenade, when i was your man bruno mars, bruno mars when i was your man, bruno mars 2020, bruno mars funk, bruno mars youtube, bruno mars marry you, bruno mars uptown funk, bruno mars 24k, bruno mars 2019, lagu bruno mars, lazy bruno mars, uptown funk, cardi b and treasure.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bruno Mars, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones