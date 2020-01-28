Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.4. so by that measure, Demi Lovato is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: demi lovato lyrics, demi lovato selena, demi lovato selena gomez, selena gomez, demi lovato austin, austin wilson, demi lovato austin wilson, demi lovato songs, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato 2019, instagram demi lovato, demi lovato pregnant, demi lovato song, nudes demi lovato, sober demi lovato, ariana grande, demi lovato age, sober, demi lovato 2020, heart attack, solo, demi lovato heart attack, demi lovato stone cold, stone cold and taylor swift.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones